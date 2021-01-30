Victor Oladipo feels like Pacers quit on him

Victor Oladipo is having a resurgence with his new team, and part of his motivation may be to stick it to his old team.

The Houston Rockets guard dropped 25 points, seven rebounds, and five assists in win over Portland on Wednesday. After the game, Oladipo gave an interview to TNT’s Ernie Johnson where he indicated that he felt like the Indiana Pacers gave up on him.

“It’s unfortunate going through my career, it just feels like people keep kinda quitting on me,” said Oladipo. “But it’s a part of life, and I embrace it. I’m just trying to make the most of every day.”

Oladipo went from the Pacers to the Rockets in the multi-team blockbuster trade for James Harden. The two-time All-Star guard has now been traded three times since he was drafted in 2013. As such, this could be a shot at the other teams (the Orlando Magic and the Oklahoma City Thunder) who threw in the towel on him as well.

Of course, Pacers fans may offer a counterpoint. To them, it probably seems like Oladipo was the one who quit on their team.

Photo: Michael Tipton/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0