Victor Oladipo could miss entire 2021-22 season?

Victor Oladipo saw his season come to an end this week when he underwent surgery to repair a torn quadriceps tendon. Unfortunately, the Miami Heat star is expected to be out much, much longer than just the remainder of this year.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on his “Hoop Collective” podcast Friday that Oladipo may not play at all during the 2021-22 season.

“They haven’t announced it, but there’s a good chance Oladipo’s gonna miss all of next season,” Windhorst said, via Tim Daniels of Bleacher Report.

The Heat acquired Oladipo from the Houston Rockets at the trade deadline in a much-heralded deal, and the guard was meant to help solidify the starting backcourt. He appeared in just four games before suffering the torn quad.

Oladipo averaged 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 33 games this season in time spent between the Heat, Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers.

Oladipo, 29, is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. It will be interesting to see how the injury impacts his market. He has been plagued by injuries in the past, and there were already indications that he may have trouble landing a big-money deal this offseason.

Photo: Michael Tipton/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0