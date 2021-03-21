Victor Oladipo increasingly likely to be traded by deadline?

With the NBA trade deadline looming, the Houston Rockets are expected to be a major focus of activity in the coming days.

The Rockets have now lost 20 in a row after Sunday’s defeat against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and are fully focused on rebuilding their roster. With a handful of valuable veterans potentially available, teams are expected to zero in on Houston as a potential source of talent.

One of those names is guard Victor Oladipo, who was acquired earlier in the season as part of the James Harden trade. According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, Oladipo is increasingly viewed as potentially the biggest name likely to be dealt before Thursday’s deadline.

Around the league, Houston's two-time All-Star guard Victor Oladipo is increasingly regarded as one of the (if not THE) most decorated players to be traded in the next four-plus days — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 21, 2021

Oladipo has been his usual high-volume self since moving to Houston, averaging 21.1 points per game. Given the injuries and lack of talent around him, he has occasionally functioned as the Rockets’ No. 1 option on the floor. He’s also very much available, as he and the Rockets were never really headed for a long-term union.

One team has been linked to Oladipo. Even if it’s somewhere else, a move does appear probable.

Photo: Michael Tipton/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0