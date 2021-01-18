Victor Oladipo open to staying with Rockets?

Many see Victor Oladipo as a mere rental piece for the Houston Rockets, but Oladipo himself may be indicating otherwise.

Over the weekend, the former All-Star guard received a question about if he was open to remaining with the Rockets beyond this season.

“If it fits, things work out, if I’m happy,” Oladipo replied, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. “Essentially, it’s like a business plan. You’ve gotta go through every aspect of the business plan before you kind of figure out if you want to invest in it.”

The 28-year-old Oladipo, who is averaging 20.0 points per game so far this season, will be an unrestricted free agent come this summer. He arrived in Houston as part of the multi-team blockbuster trade for James Harden.

Previous reports suggested that Oladipo did not want to stay in Houston. He could just be keeping his options open at this point. But an ultimate departure from the Rockets may not be a foregone conclusion yet.

Photo: Michael Tipton/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0