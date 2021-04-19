Victor Oladipo says he will return this season

Victor Oladipo gave Miami Heat fans a scare with his recent non-contact injury. But like Arnold Schwarzenegger, he is declaring that he will be back.

Oladipo told Andy Slater of FOX Sports 640 South Florida this weekend that he will play again this season. Slater adds that the 28-year-old was walking around in Miami Beach with a slight limp but no crutches.

The Heat acquired the two-time All-Star Oladipo at the trade deadline. But he appeared in just four games for the team before hurting his knee on a dunk against the Los Angeles Lakers on Apr. 8. The injury was worrisome because it was to the same leg where Oladipo ruptured his quad in 2019.

Oladipo’s health will likely affect his free agent market this summer. But it sounds like he will still have something to contribute to Miami before then.

Photo: Michael Tipton/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0