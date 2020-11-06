Victor Oladipo is trade option for Nets?

Victor Oladipo’s trade market remains uncertain, but one particularly intriguing potential suitor could be emerging.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe wrote on Thursday that multiple teams are monitoring Oladipo’s situation in Indiana. Lowe adds however that several of those teams would like to see Oladipo in action again before engaging.

The two-time All-Star tore his quad almost two years ago and has yet to regain his pre-injury form since. Oladipo is also a free agent after next season.

Lowe mentions the Brooklyn Nets specifically as a possible destination. He says that Oladipo would be an interesting fallback option for the Nets as a third star behind Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant but notes that it would be surprising if Brooklyn traded Caris Levert for Oladipo.

The 28-year-old Oladipo is friends with Durant, as they both grew up in the Washington, D.C. area. He also could fit in seamlessly off the ball at the 2 spot for Brooklyn or even be their sixth man.

That said, the Nets would be far from the only ones interested in an Oladipo trade. One team that is a bit closer to contention has also been in the mix.