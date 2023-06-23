 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, June 22, 2023

Victor Wembanyama shares why he does not want to ‘bulk up’

June 22, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Victor Wembanyama at the draft

Jun 22, 2023; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Victor Wembanyama arrives for the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Victor Wembanyama knows that he needs to make some physical changes as he prepares to enter the NBA, but there is one thing he is wary about.

Wembanyama was selected No. 1 overall by the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night. The 19-year-old center was asked in his post-draft interview on ESPN about his bodystyle. Wembanyama, who is 7-foot-5 but very skinny, rejected the notion that he needs to “bulk up.” Instead, he has other ways of preparing his body for the NBA.

“It’s being more stable, more strong, more solid … I don’t need to bulk up; I need to get stronger,” Wembanyama said on ESPN. “I need to get my core solid.”

Wembanyama was dominant while playing for the Metropolitans 92 in France. He’s had the results so far, and there is little dispute about whether or not he is a generational talent.

If there is a question about Wembanyama, it’s about whether his body will physically be able to handle the NBA. He may never fully fill out, but maybe he can make a lengthy career like another skinny star — Kevin Durant.

Article Tags

Victor Wembanyama
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus