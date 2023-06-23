Victor Wembanyama shares why he does not want to ‘bulk up’

Victor Wembanyama knows that he needs to make some physical changes as he prepares to enter the NBA, but there is one thing he is wary about.

Wembanyama was selected No. 1 overall by the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night. The 19-year-old center was asked in his post-draft interview on ESPN about his bodystyle. Wembanyama, who is 7-foot-5 but very skinny, rejected the notion that he needs to “bulk up.” Instead, he has other ways of preparing his body for the NBA.

“It’s being more stable, more strong, more solid … I don’t need to bulk up; I need to get stronger,” Wembanyama said on ESPN. “I need to get my core solid.”

Wembanyama was dominant while playing for the Metropolitans 92 in France. He’s had the results so far, and there is little dispute about whether or not he is a generational talent.

If there is a question about Wembanyama, it’s about whether his body will physically be able to handle the NBA. He may never fully fill out, but maybe he can make a lengthy career like another skinny star — Kevin Durant.