Victor Wembanyama reacts to getting chewed out by Gregg Popovich for first time

Victor Wembanyama is taking his Spurs initiation of sorts in stride.

The San Antonio rookie sensation Wembanyama had the best game of his young career Friday, finishing with 21 points, 12 rebounds, two steals, and three blocks in a 126-122 overtime win over the Houston Rockets. He was taking flight everywhere, both on offense and on defense.

Two Wemby dunks. Two minutes apart. pic.twitter.com/iyfzFBKPtX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 28, 2023

BLOCKED BY WEMBY X2 UNREAL. pic.twitter.com/19aJmeXtE5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 28, 2023

Leave it to Spurs coach Gregg Popovich to bring Wembanyama back to earth a bit though. Popovich benched Wembanyama for a little over two minutes late in the fourth quarter. He was also seen by fans and beat writers yelling at Wembanyama after a botched offensive sequence in the final minute (though the incident does not appear to have made it to the game broadcast).

After the game, Wembanyama acknowledged the scolding from Popovich and took responsibility for forgetting a play that the Spurs had just added earlier in the day.

“It is 100 percent legitimate for him to yell at me in that moment,” said Wembanyama of Popovich, per Mike Finger of the San Antonio Express-News. “I apologize.”

Sometimes lost in all the hype is that Wembanyama is still a raw 19-year-old rookie who has a lot left to learn at the NBA level. Popovich laid into countless Spurs greats who came before Wembanyama, so this is really just a rite of passage for the seven-footer.

Wembanyama otherwise did superbly on Friday night and was even pulling some disrespectful moves on the Rockets. But you can count on Popovich to keep Wembanyama grounded when necessary.