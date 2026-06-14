Victor Wembanyama has a childish end to his press conference after losing NBA title

Victor Wembanyama just kept on exhibiting bad sportsmanship after his team’s season-ending loss on Saturday.

Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs fell by a final score of 94-90 to the New York Knicks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. They lost in front of their home crowd at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas after blowing yet another double-digit lead in the first half.

After the game, Wembanyama, who had 19 points and 14 rebounds but on just 7/19 shooting from the field, spoke with reporters. To wrap his press conference after answering all of the media’s questions, Wembanyama delivered a childish line.

“Appreciate y’all,” said Wembanyama as he was standing up to leave. “See y’all … never.”

Victor Wembanyama at the end of his press conference:



"Appreciate y'all. See you… never"😭 pic.twitter.com/X9THuYIsRR — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) June 14, 2026

Wembanyama also acted classlessly immediately after the final buzzer on Saturday night. The ABC broadcast showed Wembanyama briskly walking off the court without shaking hands with the Knicks (video here).

The seven-footer Wembanyama is still only 22 years old and has a long way to go before he becomes a truly finished product. But Wembanyama clearly has a whole lot of work left to do when it comes to losing with the grace, class, and good sportsmanship required of an athlete at his level.