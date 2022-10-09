Victor Wembanyama shares funny photo of himself on commercial flight

How does 7-foot-4 Victor Wembanyama fit on a regular commercial flight? Very creatively so.

The 18-year-old phenom Wembanyama shared a funny picture to Instagram this week of his unusual setup on a Delta Airlines flight. Check it out.

A look at how 7’ 4” Victor Wembanyama fits on a Delta Airlines flight 😨 pic.twitter.com/pCEG4SJUPu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 9, 2022

It goes without saying that a normal economy-class seat would not work for Wembanyama, who also has an eight-foot wingspan to go along with his 7-foot-4 frame. Thus, that presumably first-class setup actually looks pretty comfortable given the circumstances that Wembanyama is working with.

Wembanyama, who plays for French pro team Metropolitans 92, was in the United States this week for a high-profile exhibition showcase against the G League Ignite. The trip was well worth Wembanyama’s efforts as he had pretty much everybody salivating over his extraterrestrial talents.

Widely projected to go No. 1 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, Wembanyama already makes current NBA seven-footers look small in comparison. Now imagine how much more so that is compared to average airline passenger.