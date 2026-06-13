Victor Wembanyama accused of getting Knicks fan kicked out of $20,000 hotel room

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama was accused of getting a family kicked out of a $20,000 penthouse hotel room next to his own.

Knicks fan Phil Godlewski claimed he booked a penthouse suite at the Ritz-Carlton in New York to attend Game 4. Wembanyama was staying in the other penthouse, which Godlewski was unaware of. The only interaction Godlewski’s party had with Wembanyama was when one of Godlewski’s friends wished Wembanyama good luck when the Spurs center was leaving his room.

Godlewski told Angela Barbuti of the New York Post that shortly after, they were asked to leave by hotel management for “harassing and waiting for the players to exit their rooms.”

“Not only did they not block out the hotel, but they put us on the same frigging floor as Victor Wembanyama ,” he said.

“If you don’t want anyone around the Spurs, especially Victor, don’t book the penthouse directly next to him. It was a huge mistake on their part,” Godlewski said.

Godlewski also claimed that his 11-year-old son wanted to burn his Wembanyama jerseys after the interaction, and that the Spurs’ Game 4 collapse was “instant karma” for the situation.

Whatever the case, there are certainly legitimate concerns about Wembanyama’s safety in New York, as Knicks fans have engaged in some regrettable behavior. If this did happen as the fan described, it is also fair to question why the hotel would have been booking the penthouse opposite Wembanyama to someone else as long as those concerns existed.