Knicks fans threw things at Victor Wembanyama after Game 4 win

New York Knicks fans got a bit too carried away following the team’s stunning comeback win over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Exuberant Knicks fans were caught on video throwing things at Victor Wembanyama upon his return to the Spurs’ team hotel in New York on Wednesday. In one video, what appears to be an egg hits Wembanyama in or near the head.

Knicks fans shouting & throwing stuff at Wemby and the Spurs. 😳



(via @KingCharge)



pic.twitter.com/nkPLMHZnSg — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 11, 2026

Someone just perfectly threw an egg at Wemby LMFAOOO pic.twitter.com/yvPPzWZaAf — 🌧️ (@wstgoat7) June 11, 2026

Wembanyama might have underestimated just how much Knicks fans have come to dislike him over the course of this series. Some of his moves during Game 4 did not help matters either.

Still, there is obviously no justification for this sort of thing. The Knicks won, and it makes no sense for their fans to be harassing the opponent instead of celebrating their own historic victory. It’s a bad look for a fanbase that otherwise had one of the most memorable nights any fanbase could ever hope to have.

This capped off a miserable night for Wembanyama, who shot just 9/25 from the floor and missed two crucial free throws down the stretch during his team’s collapse. He will be back in the friendly confines of San Antonio for Game 5, but he and his Spurs will be playing to avoid elimination.