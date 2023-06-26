Victor Wembanyama has very interesting goal for first NBA season

Victor Wembanyama wants to zig where the rest of the NBA is zagging.

A recent article by longtime San Antonio Spurs insider LJ Ellis revealed something very interesting about the newest Spurs center Wembanyama. Ellis writes that Wembanyama had a notable request in a meeting that he had with the team — he wants to play in all 82 games next season.

The 19-year-old Wembanyama did not miss a single game for his French team, Metropolitans 92, this past season, something he is said to be “very proud of.” Ellis also says the Spurs responded by telling Wembanyama that they agree with his vision of playing in all 82 games and will do everything that they can to make it a reality.

Wembanyama’s goal is an unusual one in an NBA that is now ruled by the iron fist of load management (the origins of which can arguably be traced back to Wembanyama’s new head coach, Gregg Popovich). In fact, of the 540 guys who played in the NBA this past season, only ten of them (1.85%) reached the 82-game plateau (Mikal Bridges, interestingly enough, played 83 because he was traded midseason from Phoenix to Brooklyn and got an extra game out of it).

It may not be the wisest idea for Wembanyama, who is now officially listed at 7-foot-5 and 237 pounds, to go pedal-to-the-metal against NBA-caliber physicality without a proper build-up period first. But you can’t say that he doesn’t have a winning mindset (and the right mentorship behind him too).

H/T NBA Reddit