Victor Wembanyama reportedly makes decision on Summer League

Basketball fans are anxious to see what soon-to-be first overall pick Victor Wembanyama looks like on an NBA court, but it sounds like that will have to wait until the fall.

Wembanyama is not expected to play in the NBA Summer League, according to LJ Ellis of SpursTalk.com. The 19-year-old may practice with the team, but San Antonio does not want to overwork Wembanyama after his French club, Metropolitan 92, had an extended season with a deep playoff run.

Metropolitan 92 entered Thursday trailing AS Monaco Basket 2-0 in their playoff series, which could extend as far as June 20.

There is also a chance that Wembanyama will play for the French national team this summer, which is another reason the Spurs may want him to rest in July.

It is no surprise that the Spurs would prefer to play it safe with Wembanyama, who could alter the direction of their franchise. Summer League games would give fans a chance to see Wembanyama in a new setting, but the games typically accomplish very little from a competitive standpoint. Wembanyama certainly is not going to be rusty with all the basketball he has been playing.