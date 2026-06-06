Victor Wembanyama sends message after his crucial Game 2 error

Victor Wembanyama is not hanging his head after costing his San Antonio Spurs a chance to end Game 2 of the NBA Finals on their terms.

The French phenom threw an errant outlet pass to Stephon Castle with the game on the line Friday at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Wemby’s pass hit off Castle’s back, allowing Jalen Brunson to steal the ball and a 105-104 win (video here).

Asked about his reaction to the play after Game 2, Wembanyama did not shy away from the moment.

“I threw that one away. I messed up,” Wembanyama told reporters. “… We needed to win that game. This game was ours. But at this point, it’s done.”

“Am I going to regret it? Yes, of course. Am I going to use that to fuel me and to fuel us next game? Absolutely.”

"Am I going to regret it? Yes, of course. Am I going to use that to fuel me and to fuel us next game? Absolutely."



Victor Wembanyama talks about his emotions after the Spurs' Game 2 loss and being down 2-0 in the NBA Finals: pic.twitter.com/ouDf1xfmiy — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) June 6, 2026

Wembanyama tried to downplay the Spurs’ inexperience and even spun it as a potential strength ahead of the NBA Finals. That inexperience was glaring at times in Game 2, with the Knicks looking like the far more polished product.

Wemby tends to say all the right things in front of the media. The 22-year-old, with the spotlight on him at an early age, was born ready to deliver headline-worthy quotes with a mic in front of him.

In the NBA Finals, however, the results on the court are and will be all that matter. The rest is noise.