Victor Wembanyama reveals he is working on notable offensive move

July 19, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Victor Wembanyama smiling

Jun 24, 2023; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs draft pick Victor Wembanyama walks onto the court at a press conference at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Victor Wembanyama may be on his way to becoming French Kareem.

The San Antonio Spurs sensation Wembanyama revealed during a recent interview that he is working on a noteworthy offensive move ahead of his rookie season — the skyhook.

“I’ve been working a little bit on my skyhook,” said Wembanyama. “You know, Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar] skyhook. And hopefully some day that can be a weapon to add.”

Other than some extremely brief cameos from other NBA seven-footers, the skyhook is all but obsolete in the game today. Teams hardly run anything out of low-post, back-to-the-basket sets anymore, an evolution that has claimed Abdul-Jabbar’s signature move as an incidental victim.

But if anybody can get the skyhook back onto the menu, it is the 7-foot-5 Wembanyama. He has already proven to have an old-school NBA mindset and could now be spearheading a resurgence of the most unblockable shot in the history of the sport.

