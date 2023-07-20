Victor Wembanyama reveals he is working on notable offensive move

Victor Wembanyama may be on his way to becoming French Kareem.

The San Antonio Spurs sensation Wembanyama revealed during a recent interview that he is working on a noteworthy offensive move ahead of his rookie season — the skyhook.

Victor Wembanyama has been working on his skyhook!! Bro is gonna be unstoppable!! pic.twitter.com/OnHPiZzHeY — PJ Hoops (@RealPjHoops) July 19, 2023

“I’ve been working a little bit on my skyhook,” said Wembanyama. “You know, Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar] skyhook. And hopefully some day that can be a weapon to add.”

Other than some extremely brief cameos from other NBA seven-footers, the skyhook is all but obsolete in the game today. Teams hardly run anything out of low-post, back-to-the-basket sets anymore, an evolution that has claimed Abdul-Jabbar’s signature move as an incidental victim.

But if anybody can get the skyhook back onto the menu, it is the 7-foot-5 Wembanyama. He has already proven to have an old-school NBA mindset and could now be spearheading a resurgence of the most unblockable shot in the history of the sport.