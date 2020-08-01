 Skip to main content
Video: Joel Embiid, Shake Milton have to be separated

August 1, 2020
by Larry Brown

Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid and Shake Milton got into it during Saturday night’s Philadelphia 76ers-Indiana Pacers game.

At the end of the first quarter, the Sixers were walking towards their bench. Embiid began pointing his finger at Milton, who did not respond well. Milton had to be restrained by a teammate.

Embiid appeared to be upset with Milton over a sequence before the end of the quarter. First, Milton and Embiid got mixed up defensively. Then, after giving up a bucket, Milton got the ball stolen away from him when trying to bring the ball up the court, leading to another Pacers basket.

The game was a high-scoring affair that Indiana won 127-121. Embiid had 41 points and 21 rebounds, while Milton had no points in 19 minutes.

It was a poor first game back for Milton, who is part of the starting lineup while Al Horford is coming off the bench. Between the poor effort and the skirmish with Embiid, Milton needs to improve.

