Video: Joel Embiid, Shake Milton have to be separated

Joel Embiid and Shake Milton got into it during Saturday night’s Philadelphia 76ers-Indiana Pacers game.

At the end of the first quarter, the Sixers were walking towards their bench. Embiid began pointing his finger at Milton, who did not respond well. Milton had to be restrained by a teammate.

Joel Embiid and Shake Milton appeared to exchange words as the teams go to a timeout. Here is a look at what happened. pic.twitter.com/sG2O6mkzjB — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) August 1, 2020

Embiid appeared to be upset with Milton over a sequence before the end of the quarter. First, Milton and Embiid got mixed up defensively. Then, after giving up a bucket, Milton got the ball stolen away from him when trying to bring the ball up the court, leading to another Pacers basket.

here is the sequence of events that led to the Embiid/Shake Milton huddle skirmish pic.twitter.com/rB78zbR7kC — TJ Wobben (@WorldWideWob) August 1, 2020

The game was a high-scoring affair that Indiana won 127-121. Embiid had 41 points and 21 rebounds, while Milton had no points in 19 minutes.

It was a poor first game back for Milton, who is part of the starting lineup while Al Horford is coming off the bench. Between the poor effort and the skirmish with Embiid, Milton needs to improve.