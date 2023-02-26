Video: Austin Reaves has major trash talk during altercation with Mavs

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves got into an altercation with Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green during Sunday’s game and had some serious trash talk for his foe.

Green was guarding Reaves during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game and successfully forced a turnover from the Laker guard. The physical defense led to some trash talk, and Reaves and Green had to be separated.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic revealed that Reaves had some serious trash talk for Green, telling him “You ain’t s—, I’ll f— you up.”

Reaves is definitely a fairly tough player, and he has shown it before. There is a reason Lakers fans are so fond of him.

The Lakers wound up rallying from a 27-point deficit to beat the Mavericks 111-108, so it is possible Reaves’ attitude helped a bit.