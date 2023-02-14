Austin Reaves plays with black eye after elbow from Kuminga

Austin Reaves was playing through a black eye for the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night in their game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Reaves was hurt during the Lakers’ 109-103 win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. He was injured after taking an elbow to the face from Jonathan Kuminga.

Based on the way his face looked after the elbow, fans could tell that Reaves’ eye was going to get bad.

This eye is going to swell up real bad in Austin Reaves as the game goes on. This was less than 2 minutes after the Kuminga elbow #Lakers pic.twitter.com/9HauSL4cwS — Pistol Pete⏱ (@PeteOfTheMoment) February 12, 2023

Austin Reaves’ eye is visibly swollen after the elbow he took from Jonathan Kuminga tonight. Not going to look pretty in the morning. pic.twitter.com/kaFBIZjqYn — Carlos Yakimowich (@SportsFocusLA) February 12, 2023

They were right.

Two days later, Reaves had discoloration below his left eye.

The black eye didn’t stop Reaves from contributing against Portland. He had 10 points in 25 minutes, but he and the Lakers were lit up by Damian Lillard, who scored 40 points. He made eight of the Blazers’ 23 three-pointers in the game.