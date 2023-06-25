Crazy video of Amen Thompson showing off his NBA knowledge goes viral

Amen Thompson definitely knows his hoops.

The new Houston Rockets rookie went viral this week for a video feature in which he demonstrated the extent of his knowledge about the NBA. Maddy Sells of Overtime quizzed Thompson about NBA history, asking him which of two given players was the higher draft pick. Thompson nailed almost every single question (even a trick question where the two given players were both selected in the same draft slot).

Check out the video below, which was posted by Overtime to Instagram (click the right arrow by Thompson’s shoulder to view it).

The 20-year-old Thompson was cash on everything from Michael Jordan’s draft (1984) to LaMelo Ball’s draft (2021) and all else in between. There were even some really tough ones in there like when Thompson successfully differentiated between Chris Paul (a No. 4 overall pick) and Bradley Beal (a No. 3 overall pick). Thompson went 12-for-13 in the segment as a whole, and his only miss was on an obscure one about No. 24 overall pick Kyle Lowry versus No. 28 overall pick Jordan Poole (Thompson thought it was a tie).

Thompson, who just went No. 4 overall to the Rockets himself, plays at the point guard spot, so knowing the game is a must. Well, so far, so good for Thompson, a guy already proving himself to be one of the top personalities in this year’s draft class.