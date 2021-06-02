Video: Chris Paul goes down after reaggravating shoulder injury

Chris Paul went down midway through the third quarter of Game 5 of the first-round playoff series between his Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night after reaggravating his shoulder injury.

Paul was trying to box out Wesley Matthews, who bumped him. Paul went down in pain and was grabbing his shoulder.

Chris Paul injury again oh no pic.twitter.com/klVggJQ3Sy — THE NBA Hustle (@TheNBAHustle) June 2, 2021

CP3 stayed in to shoot his free throws following the foul, but then left the game. His Suns were holding a big lead at the time, up 80-45.

Paul injured his shoulder in Game 1 of the series and has been trying to play through it. Even Suns coach Monty Williams has tried to sit CP3, who has been resistant.

Between the reaggravation and his Suns up big, Paul finally sat out.