Video: David Letterman trolled Kevin Durant during Nets media day

Kevin Durant knew he would have to answer questions from reporters at the Brooklyn Nets’ media day on Monday. What he may not have known, however, is that he would play a role in a David Letterman bit.

The Nets allowed Letterman to sit in on their press conferences. The former talk show host introduced himself as “Dave from Basketball Digest” and asked Durant several questions, one of which was why people call the two-time NBA Finals MVP “K.D.” Durant somehow kept a straight faced and explained.

Kevin Durant is asked why people call him KD: "My first name is Kevin with a K, and my last name is Durant with a D" pic.twitter.com/fnwIPhIFtM — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) September 27, 2021

Durant either had no clue who Letterman was or was simply not amused. We’re guessing it was the former, because K.D. eventually became impatient and told “Dave” he had asked enough questions.

David Letterman at Nets Media Day pic.twitter.com/LhvYvsp7im — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) September 27, 2021

Letterman has made some surprise appearances at sporting events since he retired, and some people still may not recognize him with his prominent beard. Durant could be one of those people. If he did know Letterman was the one asking him questions, it sure doesn’t seem like he’s a fan.