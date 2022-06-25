 Skip to main content
Video: Orlando Magic player got tricked into thinking he had been traded

June 24, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Feb 14, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (31) reacts on the court against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports

You always have to keep your head on a swivel during the NBA offseason, as Terrence Ross can certainly attest to.

The Orlando Magic swingman was streaming himself live on Twitch during the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday when a user left him an official-sounding comment that read, “Orlando has traded Forward Terrence Ross to The Clippers for Luke Kennard, sources tell ESPN.” Ross had a dumbfounded expression on his face for a couple of seconds, and he admitted that “my heart dropped.” Take a look.

In reality, there was no such trade. Ross eventually figured out as well that his agent would have called to let him know if he had actually been dealt.

Ross, who, at 31, is a senior citizen on a very young Magic team, figures to be a trade candidate this summer, especially since he is on an expiring contract. That may explain why the Twitch comment was so believable. At least Ross figured out he was being had quicker than these NBA figures recently did.

