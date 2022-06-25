Video: Orlando Magic player got tricked into thinking he had been traded

You always have to keep your head on a swivel during the NBA offseason, as Terrence Ross can certainly attest to.

The Orlando Magic swingman was streaming himself live on Twitch during the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday when a user left him an official-sounding comment that read, “Orlando has traded Forward Terrence Ross to The Clippers for Luke Kennard, sources tell ESPN.” Ross had a dumbfounded expression on his face for a couple of seconds, and he admitted that “my heart dropped.” Take a look.

Lmao Terrence Ross says he nearly had a heart attack thinking he was traded to the Clippers on Draft night 😂pic.twitter.com/8oyKcCanuJ — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) June 24, 2022

In reality, there was no such trade. Ross eventually figured out as well that his agent would have called to let him know if he had actually been dealt.

Ross, who, at 31, is a senior citizen on a very young Magic team, figures to be a trade candidate this summer, especially since he is on an expiring contract. That may explain why the Twitch comment was so believable. At least Ross figured out he was being had quicker than these NBA figures recently did.