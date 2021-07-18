Video: Devin Booker was not a fan of this stupid media question

Devin Booker was not a fan of a stupid question he received after his Phoenix Suns lost 123-119 to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday night.

Booker’s Suns blew an early lead, fell behind in the second half, and then worked to make it a 1-possession game in the final minute. A great play by two of the Bucks’ stars helped turn the game and seal the win (video here).

Losing Game 5 at home, especially after they jumped out in front and then nearly made the full comeback, had to have been heartbreaking for the Suns. It likely wore on Booker extra hard after he had the ball stolen from him at the end.

So you can understand why Booker didn’t think this question from the Arizona Republic’s Greg Moore was worth answering.

"Devin how frustrated are you for Chris right now?" D-Book wasn't having it pic.twitter.com/5ib4XBVrzv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 18, 2021

Yes, a reporter asked Booker how he frustrated he felt for Chris Paul. Not how frustrated Booker felt, but how frustrated he felt for CP3. That’s such a bad question.

Yes, we know there is a narrative about Paul finally having an opportunity to win his first championship. But guess what? The same is true for Booker. Booker is every bit as invested as Paul, if not more, given the struggles he endured when Phoenix was the worst team in the league. Any emotions Paul is feeling, Booker no doubt feels as well. Booker also lost the game for the Suns with his turnover.

How could a reporter miss and ignore all that, and then spit in Booker’s face by asking him how he feels for Paul? That’s just bonkers.