Video: Dillon Brooks gets trolled by Serbia’s Nikola Jovic after World Cup loss

Dillon Brooks’ summer ended just how his NBA season did — getting trolled by an opponent after elimination.

Brooks and Team Canada were booted from the FIBA World Cup on Friday, losing in the semifinal round to Serbia by the final of 95-86. After the final buzzer, Brooks got trolled by Serbia’s Nikola Jovic. As he was running past Canada’s locker room, Jovic stopped suddenly and did some exaggerated shadow boxing.

Here is the video.

That is a reference to Brooks’ antics after Canada defeated Slovenia in the previous round several days prior. The Canada-Slovenia game was a heated one in which Brooks was ejected for taunting. After his teammates closed out the win without him, Brooks greeted them in the tunnel with some boxing gloves on.

For Jovic to throw that moment back in Brooks’ face after ending Canada’s World Cup title hopes was ice-cold. Jovic earned the right too after starting for Serbia and going a perfect 4-for-4 from the field to help seal the victory. Serbia will now face Germany (who just pulled off an incredible upset of the United States) in the championship round.

Brooks is still doing quite well for himself financially these days, having just secured a four-year, $86 million contract from the Houston Rockets. But for a man who is often described as basketball’s biggest troll, he is certainly giving his opponents a whole lot of material to hit him back with.