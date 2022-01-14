Video: Drake is still not much better at basketball

Drake recently topped the charts with yet another platinum album … which is good news for him because it means he does not have to quit his day job.

Video went viral this week of the Canadian rapper playing 1-on-1 with Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry at the FTX Arena. Drake, a global ambassador for the Toronto Raptors, was in town for Toronto’s game against the Heat.

As he faced off against Lowry, the longtime ex-Raptor, Drake’s basketball skills did not appear to be very much improved from the last time that we saw him play. Drake tried to go between the legs and lost the handle. He then took a deep three-pointer over Lowry and clunked it off the rim.

Oh, nothing to see here—just Drake and Kyle Lowry playing 1v1 at the Heat arena. Who do y’all think won? 🙃😭

pic.twitter.com/7SPJsBbYqA — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 14, 2022

Drake is one of the most famous basketball enthusiasts around and is close with many other top NBA stars besides Lowry. But just because you are a fan of the sport does not necessarily mean that you can play the sport.

At least the 1-on-1 against Lowry here was marginally better than the last time that Drizzy tried to hoop, which was somehow even worse.

Photo: Jun 26, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Canadian rapper Drake poses for photos on the red carpet before the 2017 NBA Awards at Basketball City at Pier 36. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports