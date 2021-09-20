Video of Drake’s terrible basketball skills goes viral

Drake may be a certified lover boy, but he still has a long way to go before becoming a certified baller.

The Canadian rapper went viral this week after a video of him playing one-on-one in Miami with fellow rapper Tory Lanez surfaced on social media. The video was posted to Instagram by Duke Deuce, another rapper.

In the short clip, Drake can be seen losing the handle on attempted behind-the-back dribble before throwing up an airball from three. Take a look at the video (but beware of some bad language).

Drake & Tory Lanez playing basketball 1vs1 Who do you think won⁉️ pic.twitter.com/ffgabLfkva — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) September 20, 2021

Drake is a big-time basketball enthusiast and serves as a global ambassador for the Toronto Raptors. He is also tight with a lot of NBA stars and even got one of them to appear in his latest music video.

But when it comes to his own basketball skills, Drake is not exactly “Steph Curry with the shot” as he once proclaimed to be on one of his songs. This is not even the first time that we have seen him go viral for his terrible game.