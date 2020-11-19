Video: Emotional James Wiseman cried after being drafted No. 2 overall

James Wiseman’s dream of playing in the NBA came true on Wednesday, and the big man was grateful.

Wiseman was selected No. 2 overall by the Golden State Warriors in the 2020 NBA Draft. He was shown on TV at home celebrating with his family. Emotions overcame him and he was seen crying:

James Wiseman was overcome with emotion after the Warriors picked him at No. 2 #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/YX4JCPeoGh — ESPN (@espn) November 19, 2020

Wiseman is a 7-foot-1 big man out of Nashville, Tenn. He went to Memphis for college but had eligibility issues and only played in three games, averaging 19.7 points and 10.7 rebounds per game.

Wiseman was believed to be on the top of the Warriors’ draft board and saw himself as a good fit for the team. As a big man, he balances out the Warriors, who had a need there. The only issue for Golden State now is the status of one of their star players.