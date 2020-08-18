James Wiseman thinks he would be ‘great’ fit on Warriors

The Golden State Warriors had the worst record in the NBA this season, and the potential No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft sees a good match there.

Appearing Tuesday on ESPN’s “The Jump,” former Memphis center James Wiseman addressed his possible fit in Golden State with veteran stars like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

“I feel that’s a great fit,” he said. “I feel that playing with veteran players like that, I can be able to develop my game quickly. But I can also just learn from them because they’ve been in the league for a couple years, for a really long time. So just me being under their wings, that would be great.

The 19-year-old Wiseman, who averaged 19.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks per game in his brief college career, is more of a classic back-to-the-basket seven-footer. The Warriors have pioneered up-tempo small-ball over the last several years however, so some are skeptical of the potential fit.

That said, one Golden State star would love to see Wiseman join the team, and even regardless of fit, Wiseman has a strong case for being the best player available in the draft.