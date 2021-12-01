Video: Frank Vogel, DeAndre Jordan had heated moment on Lakers bench

One Los Angeles Lakers player seemed none too pleased with head coach Frank Vogel’s decision-making during Tuesday’s game.

Vogel pulled starting center DeAndre Jordan just four minutes into the first quarter of the Lakers’ game against the Sacramento Kings, inserting Dwight Howard in Jordan’s place. Jordan and Vogel were seen having an animated conversation on the bench immediately after the substitution. Take a look.

DeAndre Jordan and #Lakers head coach Frank Vogel were in a heated conversation earlier. DJ didn't play in the 2nd half.pic.twitter.com/yHlCP8iTRh — NBA Analysis Network (@HoopAnalysisNet) December 1, 2021

Vogel’s decision ultimately worked out for the best though. While the Lakers took some time to find their footing and were trailing by double digits as late as the third quarter, they eventually unleashed an avalanche on the Kings and won by the final of 117-92. Howard had a vintage outing with 12 points, 13 rebounds, and two blocks in 35 minutes. Meanwhile, Jordan did not see the floor again for the rest of the game.

Though Vogel did not directly address the incident afterwards, he did hint to reporters that Howard is more familiar with the team’s defensive schemes than the first-year Laker Jordan.

Frank Vogel, on Dwight's pick and roll defense: "He's more familiar with what we do." — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) December 1, 2021

The ex-All-Star Jordan has started at center for the majority of the Lakers’ games this season. But there is definite urgency facing Vogel right now, so he will not hesitate to pull the plug on a lineup piece that is not working.