Video: Gregg Popovich ripped critics after Team USA won gold medal

Gregg Popovich has been heavily criticized for some of Team USA’s shortcomings since he took over as head coach, which is one of the reasons capturing a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics meant so much to him. Popovich made that clear while addressing the team after they defeated France.

Popovich delivered a fiery speech to Team USA after they won the gold medal. He spoke about how everyone criticized the team and appeared to tear up at one point. He ended with a line that whipped his players into a frenzy.

Gregg Popovich Gold Medal Speech: pic.twitter.com/ulpxpYPznJ — Noah Magaro-George (@N_Magaro) August 16, 2021

“I’d just like to say to all those people out there: How the f— you like us now?'” Popovich said.

We saw Kevin Durant and Draymond Green rip their critics in an Instagram live video immediately after winning the gold. Green later trolled Kendrick Perkins and other analysts who doubted him and his teammates. That mentality was clearly shared by Popovich and everyone else in the locker room. Perhaps it helped motivate the Americans to turn things around.