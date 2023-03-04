Video of Ja Morant’s awkward in-game gun celebration goes viral

Ja Morant just can’t stop acting a fool.

News broke on Saturday that the Memphis Grizzlies star Morant is being suspended by the team for at least two games. The punishment stems from an Instagram Live video on Friday night in which Morant flashed a gun while apparently at a strip club (see here).

The move led to increased scrutiny of a move that Morant pulled during a game against the Houston Rockets earlier in the week. While on the bench, Morant celebrated a three-point shot by teammate Desmond Bane with a dramatic finger-gun gesture. Take a look.

Nah this Ja Morant celebration is crazypic.twitter.com/7sDeu6E3zY — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 2, 2023

Though the celebration occurred days before the Instagram Live incident, Morant had already been involved in a different gun controversy by that point (a 17-year-old accused Morant of threatening him with a gun during a pickup basketball game). That is likely what Morant was poking fun at with the finger-gun gesture.

Even more troubling is that Morant was also at the center of a third alleged gun incident after a January game against the Indiana Pacers. But Morant does not appear to be taking any of it seriously, and that is concerning.