Report: NBA investigated scary postgame incident involving Ja Morant

The NBA investigated a frightening postgame incident involving a conflict that members of Ja Morant’s entourage had with members of the Indiana Pacers following a Jan. 29 game in Memphis.

Morant’s associates aggressively confronted members of the Pacers’ traveling party following the game and had a red laser trained on them from an SUV Morant was traveling in, according to Bob Kravitz and Sam Amick of The Athletic. Members of the traveling party said they did not know who pointed the laser or whether it was attached to a gun, but they were left believing it was.

“We felt we were in grave danger,” one member of the Pacers’ group anonymously told The Athletic.

The NBA looked into the incident and said it could not determine whether or not anyone was threatened with a weapon. The league did add that some individuals involved had been banned from games at FedExForum in Memphis.

During the Jan. 29 game, Pacers and Grizzlies players were involved in on-court verbal sparring. At one point, Davonte Pack, a longtime friend of Morant’s, became involved as well.

Ja Morant and Andrew Nembhard got into it and eventually James Johnson got involved. Looks like Ja Morant’s friend Davonte Pack was escorted off the floor. pic.twitter.com/etvu1yIXHZ — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) January 30, 2023

After the game, Pack and several other associates allegedly began threatening members of the Pacers, and arena security had to become involved. Morant and Pack eventually left in a van, at which point a laser was observed being pointed at Pacers players and coaches from that van.

Morant is known for traveling often with an entourage that also includes his father Tee. They have been involved in some strange sideline altercations in the past as well, but nothing like what is claimed here.