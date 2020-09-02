 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, September 1, 2020

Video: Jamal Murray gives Michael Malone a water bath after series win

September 1, 2020
by Larry Brown

Jamal Murray

Jamal Murray had a moment of celebration with his head coach after his Denver Nuggets prevailed against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.

The Nuggets beat the Jazz 80-78 in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series in Orlando, Fla. on an absolutely thrilling ending.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone met with the media after the game and was in the middle of talking when Murray decided to spray him with some water.

Murray was a monster in the series, though he was not at his best on Tuesday. He scored 17 points on 7/21 shooting. That came after he had three straight games of at least 40 points.

After being ripped for allowing Murray to score 50 points in Game 6, the Jazz made some adjustments on him. But it wasn’t enough, as Nikola Jokic scored the winning basket to send Denver to the second round.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus