Video: Jamal Murray gives Michael Malone a water bath after series win

Jamal Murray had a moment of celebration with his head coach after his Denver Nuggets prevailed against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.

The Nuggets beat the Jazz 80-78 in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series in Orlando, Fla. on an absolutely thrilling ending.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone met with the media after the game and was in the middle of talking when Murray decided to spray him with some water.

Nuggets’ Jamal Murray with the water bath for coach Michael Malone pic.twitter.com/yW1bjevcje — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) September 2, 2020

Murray was a monster in the series, though he was not at his best on Tuesday. He scored 17 points on 7/21 shooting. That came after he had three straight games of at least 40 points.

After being ripped for allowing Murray to score 50 points in Game 6, the Jazz made some adjustments on him. But it wasn’t enough, as Nikola Jokic scored the winning basket to send Denver to the second round.