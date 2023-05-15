Video: Jeremy Lin suffers scary head injury during game in Taiwan

Jeremy Lin suffered a very scary moment during a game over the weekend.

The former NBA guard Lin, who now plays in Taiwan for the Kaohsiung 17LIVE Steelers of the P.League+, sustained a head injury in a game Sunday against the Formosa Taishin Dreamers. Lin took an inadvertent elbow to the face from Dreamers forward Chris McCullough while battling for a rebound. He then fell to the floor and hit his head on the hardwood.

A stretcher was brought out for Lin, but he ended up not needing it as he walked off the court with the assistance of Steelers team staffers.

Here is the video.

Jeremy Lin suffered a head injury during a game in Taiwan after being elbowed in the face and hitting his head on the court. Lin was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. Prayers up for Jeremy 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SDt5w2KlXv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 14, 2023

The 34-year-old Lin was taken to a local hospital for evaluation but was soon discharged. He revealed to reporters after the game that he likely suffered a concussion on the play and has been told to rest for a week or two, per local outlet Focus Taiwan.

After nine seasons in the NBA and three subsequent ones playing in China, Lin signed with the Steelers this past January. Prior to the injury scare, Lin was having a tremendous run in Taiwan, where his family is originally from. A few weeks ago, Lin went viral for a Jordan-esque stat line in the country.