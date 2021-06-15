Video: Joel Embiid tells Hawks fans to ‘shut the f— up’

Joel Embiid had a profane message for Hawks fans during Game 4 in Atlanta on Monday night.

Late in the third quarter of the Eastern Conference semifinals series between Embiid’s 76ers and the Hawks, the Philly big man took issue with the officials. Embiid seemed to be upset that he didn’t get a foul call after being pushed under the basket and also after attempting an outside shot.

Embiid complained to the officials and pointed at one of them. When he got done saying his piece, fans booed him.

Embiid responded by telling the fans to “shut the f— up!”

Joel Embiid tells the crowd to shut the f*** up pic.twitter.com/NrkORkIS3I — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) June 15, 2021

The series was heated and Game 4 is a pivotal one. If the Hawks were to tie it up, then the series would be much closer. But if Philly got the win, they would be very close to having the series in hand. That explains the tense atmosphere.

Or maybe Embiid was just learning from Atlanta’s star, who loves playing to the opposing fans.