Video: Joel Embiid has must-see reaction to Kawhi Leonard dunk

Joel Embiid was talking with the media on Monday when Kawhi Leonard threw down his huge slam dunk against the Utah Jazz. Luckily, we were able to see his reaction to the moment in real time.

Leonard went viral for a huge dunk on Derrick Favors late in the second quarter of Game 4 between his Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz.

Embiid was doing a postgame media session following his Philadelphia 76ers’ overtime loss to the Atlanta Hawks in Game 4 of their series. Check out Embiid’s reaction:

Rough night, but at least one thing kept Joel's spirits up tonight pic.twitter.com/Zmeaq3Cep6 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) June 15, 2021

“You see that Kawhi dunk? Man,” Embiid said.

Embiid had a rough night for Philly. He went 0-for-12 in the second half and is trying to play through a knee injury. The Sixers also blew an 18-point lead. But as his reaction to the Leonard dunk showed, his spirit is not completely defeated, which is a good thing.