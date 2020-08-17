Video: Kawhi Leonard stares at blank tablet screen before game

A video clip of Kawhi Leonard entering the building in Orlando ahead of his Los Angeles Clippers’ playoff game against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday went viral.

In the clip, Leonard is seen staring at the screen of a tablet device while walking into the building. The funny part came when it was revealed that Leonard was looking at a home screen that was blank.

Kawhi looking at a home screen to avoid human interaction is the most relatable thing ever pic.twitter.com/gL3SpDoEcG — Chris Montano (@gswchris) August 17, 2020

Maybe Leonard toggled from one screen to the home screen just before the camera showed us the blank screen. Maybe he was using it for another function that we were unable to see. But the reason the clip went viral was funny — people thought Leonard was faking like he was busy doing something to avoid interacting with others, like the old “pretending to talk on your cell phone” move.

If you think Leonard is trying to avoid human interaction, then you don’t know Kawhi.