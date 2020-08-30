Video: Kemba Walker caught cursing on live TV in funny moment

The Boston Celtics had very little to curse about during their easy win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, but Kemba Walker was still shown dropping a four-letting word on live television. To his credit, the star point guard felt badly about it.

With the Celtics leading 107-88 late in their Game 1 win, cameras captured Walker appearing to tell someone on the bench to “get the f— outta here.” Kemba immediately realized he was being shown on ESPN, at which point he covered his mouth and said “oops.”

Kemba got caught pic.twitter.com/icgsJ93ZZF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 30, 2020

It happens, Kemba.

Walker had 18 points and 10 assists in Boston’s convincing win. He was 4-of-7 from three-point range.

The Celtics have been managing Walker’s knee injury, and he expressed frustration with the way the team was handling it last month. He played 32 minutes on Sunday and appeared to be limping at one point, but the results were all positive.