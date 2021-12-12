 Skip to main content
Video: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope blows dunk attempt in highly unusual fashion

December 11, 2021
by Larry Brown

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope blew a dunk attempt on Saturday night in a way you don’t often see.

Caldwell-Pope drove baseline around Joe Ingles during the third quarter of his Washington Wizards’ game against the Utah Jazz. He raised up for the dunk but then clanked it off the side of the glass.

That was bad.

Caldwell-Pope was having an overall bad game. He was scoreless and also badly missed a floater too.

Yeesh. What a forgettable night for KCP.

