Video: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope blows dunk attempt in highly unusual fashion

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope blew a dunk attempt on Saturday night in a way you don’t often see.

Caldwell-Pope drove baseline around Joe Ingles during the third quarter of his Washington Wizards’ game against the Utah Jazz. He raised up for the dunk but then clanked it off the side of the glass.

KCP is a legend for this one…A dunk. Blocked. By the stanchion. pic.twitter.com/CeDq0D1ajF — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) December 12, 2021

That was bad.

Caldwell-Pope was having an overall bad game. He was scoreless and also badly missed a floater too.

KCP taking the floater to whole new levels … pic.twitter.com/BvEFfhZQ5f — Colin Ward-Henninger (@ColinCBSSports) December 12, 2021

Yeesh. What a forgettable night for KCP.