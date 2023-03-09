Video emerges of Kevin Durant’s bizarre warmup injury

Fans who came to watch Kevin Durant play on Wednesday got a rather unpleasant surprise.

Durant was a late scratch for the Phoenix Suns’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Durant injured his left ankle when he slipped on the court during pregame warmups.

Video soon emerged of the moment that Durant got hurt. You can see that the former MVP badly turned his ankle while going up for a layup.

Kevin Durant took a fall while warming up for his first home game with the Suns 😳 He got up after. pic.twitter.com/J8SGlVQahj — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) March 9, 2023

Durant was not really exerting a lot of effort on that layup attempt, but perhaps the floor was slippery. Either way, that is some really bad luck.

Wednesday was supposed to be Durant’s home debut with the Suns — all three of his appearances for Phoenix thus far came on the road. But that unfortunate injury (which is similar to one we already saw this season), means that Durant’s home debut will have to wait until at least Saturday against the Sacramento Kings (if not longer, depending on the severity).