Video emerges of Kevin Durant’s bizarre warmup injury

March 8, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Kevin Durant in street clothes

Feb 3, 2020; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets small forward Kevin Durant (7) smiles during a time out during the second quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Fans who came to watch Kevin Durant play on Wednesday got a rather unpleasant surprise.

Durant was a late scratch for the Phoenix Suns’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Durant injured his left ankle when he slipped on the court during pregame warmups.

Video soon emerged of the moment that Durant got hurt. You can see that the former MVP badly turned his ankle while going up for a layup.

Durant was not really exerting a lot of effort on that layup attempt, but perhaps the floor was slippery. Either way, that is some really bad luck.

Wednesday was supposed to be Durant’s home debut with the Suns — all three of his appearances for Phoenix thus far came on the road. But that unfortunate injury (which is similar to one we already saw this season), means that Durant’s home debut will have to wait until at least Saturday against the Sacramento Kings (if not longer, depending on the severity).

