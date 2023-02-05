Video: Kyrie Irving gets harsh reception from Nets fans amid trade request

Brooklyn Nets fans are not taking Kyrie Irving’s trade request too well.

Video went viral Saturday of the Barclays Center crowd giving Irving a harsh reception before their game with the Washington Wizards. When an image of Irving briefly aired on the JumboTron, some loud boos were heard.

Fans boo at Kyrie graphic when shown on the jumbotron at Barclays Center 👀 (via @SNYNets)pic.twitter.com/Zk0fZrrz1C — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 4, 2023

Irving did not actually play in the game and was not even in attendance at the arena. While the team officially ruled him out with “right calf soreness,” Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said afterwards that all parties had agreed that Irving would not attend the game.

Nets fans have generally stood by the eight-time All-Star Irving through all the various controversies he has caused since arriving in Brooklyn in 2019. But it appears that their patience has finally (and understandably) run out.

Irving’s trade request comes with just days to go before the Feb. 9 deadline. Earlier on Saturday, we learned that another prominent team has emerged as a potential Irving suitor.