Video: LeBron James gives Deandre Ayton cheap push, then doesn’t hustle back

LeBron James turned into a poor sport at the end of his Los Angeles Lakers’ Game 4 loss to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday.

James’ Lakers lost 100-92, resulting in a series tied at two. With a minute and a half left, the Suns were leading 95-88. Deandre Ayton got a defensive rebound after a missed shot by Dennis Schroder. And right afterwards, James gave Ayton a cheap push in the back.

Love how lebron knew this was it… pic.twitter.com/BWhDS6Kv1X — NBA STORYTELLER (@mrtomeoni) May 30, 2021

James then didn’t even bother to get back on defense. Jae Crowder was left with a wide open 3-pointer that he buried to seal the victory.

That’s how you know LeBron was giving up and conceding the game.

The series now heads back to Phoenix for Game 5. Given questions about Anthony Davis’ status, the defending champions need to take things seriously.