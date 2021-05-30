Anthony Davis out for game with new groin injury

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without forward Anthony Davis for the remainder of Game 4, and worryingly, it’s due to a different injury than the one he was already dealing with.

Davis did not start the second half of Sunday’s game against Phoenix and was in the locker room being evaluated. The assumption was that it was related to a left knee sprain that had led Davis to be listed as questionable leading up to the game.

However, the Lakers later announced that Davis had suffered a left groin strain, and would miss the rest of Sunday’s game.

This has to be a huge worry for the Lakers, who have relied heavily on Davis in their victories in Games 2 and 3. His struggles in Game 1 were a big reason why the Lakers lost that game, and not surprisingly, the team was struggling in Game 4 as well. Davis contributed only six points in the first half, and the team trailed 54-50 at the half.

It remains to be seen how the new injury will impact Davis’ availability going forward. He was already banged up, so it definitely remains to be seen what his status will be for Game 5.