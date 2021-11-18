Video: Magic player clowned Knicks after beating them

New York Knicks fans probably wanted to kick a hole through the television after what they saw on Wednesday.

The Knicks lost 104-98 to the Orlando Magic on their home floor to fall to 8-7 on the year. Magic guard Cole Anthony put up 15 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists, including a clutch jumper late in the fourth quarter to put Orlando up by four.

Anthony also had the viral moment of the night when he dissed the Knicks by using their own “bing bong” line against them after his postgame interview. Take a look.

If you are not familiar with the legend of “bing bong,” you can read about it here. It has become a major rallying cry for the Knicks and their fans this season. But it has also left them vulnerable to troll jobs by other teams whenever the Knicks lose.

The 21-year-old Anthony, who has been balling out this season with nearly 20 points per game, is the son of former Knick Greg Anthony. That had to make the disrespect that much more painful for Knicks fans.