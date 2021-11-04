Pacers diss Knicks on Twitter after beating them

The Indiana Pacers are doing Reggie Miller proud by dunking on the New York Knicks.

The Pacers topped the Knicks by the final of 111-98 on Wednesday. After the game, they tweeted about their victory by writing, “Bing Bong.”

It was a pretty brutal diss from Indiana because “Bing Bong” has become the new rallying cry of the Knicks and their fans. If you are not familiar with the backstory, you can read about it here.

Save for one meeting in the 2013 postseason, the Pacers-Knicks rivalry has largely been dormant ever since the days of Miller. The two teams play each other three more times this season though, and this might be the shot that reignites the bad blood of years past.

Photo: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports