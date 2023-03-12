Video: Marcus Smart takes down Trae Young in heated altercation

Marcus Smart decided to go WWE during Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Boston Celtics guard Smart was ejected in the fourth quarter after an altercation with Hawks counterpart Trae Young. The two-time NBA All-Star Young drew a foul on Smart but seemed to kick at Smart’s groin area during his shooting motion. Smart went up to confront Young about it, and the two got tangled up (with Smart eventually taking Young down to the ground).

Here is the video.

Trae Young and Marcus Smart get CHIPPY 😳 pic.twitter.com/iPxje0RQRz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 12, 2023

Smart was ultimately ejected for the incident, and Young was given a technical foul of his own. The Celtics held on to win 134-125.

The good news for Smart is that there was not much game left for him to be thrown out of (the altercation occurred with just 1:25 left in the game). But Smart could potentially be facing further punishment from the league, especially considering his history of these kinds of incidents.