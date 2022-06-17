Video: Marcus Smart takes cheap shot at Gary Payton II

Marcus Smart got into foul trouble early in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night in Boston between his Celtics and the Golden State Warriors.

Smart was called for two fouls in the first quarter and then got called for a third foul early in the second quarter. His third foul came when he was shadowing Jordan Poole, who approached teammate Gary Payton II for a handoff. While running to stay by Poole, Smart decided to give Payton an elbow.

Marcus Smart & Jordan Poole getting into it pic.twitter.com/nkd7BlVkkJ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 17, 2022

That was an unnecessary shot from Smart and earned him his third foul call.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year only had two points in the first half. He and teammate Jayson Tatum both were called for three fouls in the first half. Kevon Looney had three fouls for the Warriors.