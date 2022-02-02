Video: Mark Cuban had priceless reaction to being asked about bad Mavs trade

Mark Cuban is apparently still salty about one particular bad move that his team made.

The Dallas Mavericks owner served as a virtual guest speaker this week for students at Wharton School in Pennsylvania. As part of a Q&A session at the end of the speaker event, one student asked Cuban about the Mavs’ trade of Seth Curry in 2020.

“It’s been about a year since Seth Curry was traded away to the 76ers for Josh Richardson and Tyler Bey,” said the student. “Looking back on this trade, how do you think it went and should the Mavs have kept Seth Curry?”

“I hate you, next question,” Cuban hilariously replied.

“That answers your question,” Cuban went on. “Yeah, we might rethink it if we had to do it all over again.”

Check out the funny video.

Mark Cuban gets asked about the Seth Curry trade at a Wharton Q&A “I hate you, next question” pic.twitter.com/TzmBNxo0TB — The Gastroenteritis Blues (@GastroBluesPod) February 1, 2022

The Mavs traded Curry to the 76ers after a season where he shot a fiery 45.2 percent from deep and proved to be one of the team’s best pure scorers. Now Curry has gotten even better in Philly, averaging 15.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game (all career-highs) as the 76ers’ starting shooting guard. Meanwhile, Richardson and Bey are both no longer in Dallas.

Cuban has definitely made some trades over the years he has come to regret. Giving away Curry and now having nothing to show for it less than a year-and-a-half later is obviously up there for him as well.

Photo: Nov 27, 2016; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban smiles for the camera before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports