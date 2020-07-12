Video: Meyers Leonard tries to outdo JJ Redick in shotgun beer challenge

Shotgunning beers may be the new trend inside the NBA bubble.

On Sunday, JJ Redick posted a video on social media of himself shotgunning a beer. Redick initiated the challenge on Saturday, saying he would shotgun the beer if he got 10,000 retweets. Redick hit the mark and then did the beer chug.

Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard decided to get in on the act too. He posted a video of himself shotgunning a beer from inside his hotel room in Disney World.

Leonard slammed that beer in no time. He still expressed some disappointment with himself over his procedure.

And.. I messed up the beer crack too. Slowed me down. And lastly.. yes I drank every drop — Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard) July 12, 2020

His results were excellent no matter what he says.

Leonard has done this before, also with a Coors Light.

Happy 4th of July! God Bless America! pic.twitter.com/ZPIo0JD6cq — Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard) July 4, 2020

Leonard appears to have a promotional relationship with Coors Light and has tweeted an ad for them in the past.

Leonard is in his first season with Miami after being acquired from Portland in the Jimmy Butler deal last year. He is averaging 6.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game this season for the Heat. Miami is fourth in the East with a 41-24 record entering the resumed season.